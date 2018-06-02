Teenager arrested exhuming his mother’s body

| Published Sat, June 2nd 2018 at 10:54, Updated June 2nd 2018 at 12:00 GMT +3

A teenager was caught by police exhuming his mother’s body in Kandara, Murang’a County. [Photo: Courtesy]

Police are holding a 17-year-old teenager after he was found for a second time trying to exhume remains of his mother.

The suspect was apprehended in Kamae village in Kandara with a jembe before he was only a few inches to reach the remains of his mother Lucy Njeri who was buried two years ago.

On Thursday, the teenager escaped from Ngurweini Administration Police camp, before he was found for a second time at his mother’s grave looking for the body.

In the two incidents, the teenager said he was searching for his mother as he was in need of a companion in life.

His relatives said they were informed of the behaviours of the boy before they alerted authorities and who failed to counsel the teenage who insisted he was looking for his mother in the grave.

Mzee Wanyoike Karuga said the teenager had dug nearly three feet before he was cornered by residents who were passing their homestead.

“The teenage is an orphan and his decision to exhume remains of his mother is a shock. He needs counselling from experts,” said Karuga.

The villagers refilled the grave as the suspect was taken to Kandara Police Station for questioning.

Kandara OCPD Wilson Kosgey said they have initiated investigations, to establish why the teenager decided to exhume the body of his mother.

“Police are yet to issue charges on the suspect as he could be suffering mentally. He had escaped from an administration police post and we suspect he is mentally unstable,” said Kosgey.