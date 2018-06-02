DP Ruto's new game plan as he woos Nyanza region

| Published Sat, June 2nd 2018 at 10:20, Updated June 2nd 2018 at 10:28 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto is making silent but sustained inroads into Nyanza - a stronghold of Opposition leader Raila Odinga as he prepares for the 2022 Presidency battle.

Although Ruto is more actively present in Abagusii region, he has for the past three months been recruiting his point men in Luo Nyanza in a discreet operation targeting former MPs and Members of the County Assemblies.

The Deputy President lost quite a chunk of support from Nyanza due to his political differences with Raila during and after the 2017 elections, Ruto appears to be determined to rope in Nyanza into his presidential campaigns.

But buoyed by this week's re-conciliatory handshake with Raila, Ruto's allies in Nyanza now have a new lease of life and are planning full throttle preparation to have Ruto tour the region to market himself.

Until this week when Ruto and Raila publicly hugged and shook hands, the DP was widely regarded in Nyanza as an enemy to the peace pact between President Uhuru and Raila, over fears it could interfere with his bid for the top seat in 2022.

One of Ruto's key allies in Nyanza- George Ayugi, popular known as Mbuta, confirmed to the Sunday Standard that the DP was silently building a strong campaign machine in Luo Nyanza. Mr Ayugi, a former ODM Youth leader who joined Ruto in 2008, sits in a number of Boards of Parastatals, courtesy of the DP.

He said almost all former MPs from Nyanza had joined the Ruto camp and were holding frequent meetings on the Ruto 2022 bid.

"Ruto's campaign machine is being assembled and you will be shocked to know who are in the team from Luo Nyanza," Mr Ayugi said in an interview.

Last month, former Kabondo Kasipul MP, Sylvans Osele and his Ndhiwa counterpart Augustino Neto public declared support for Mr Ruto, saying he was better placed to succeed President Kenyatta.

In the neighbouring Kisii, Ruto is already on the campaign trail. Last week Ruto made an extensive tour of Kisii during which local MPs assured him of support. Sources told the Sunday Standard that the Deputy, who is leaving nothing to chance to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta has identified his main political contacts, who is using to galvanize the community behind him.

Ruto's close allies in Jubilee say he is taking advantage of the fact that the Abagusii community has no Presidential candidate. He is also taking advantage over Raila's recent remarks that he had interest in the 2022 Presidential elections to try his luck in Luo Nyanza.