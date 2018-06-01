Maraga promises Judiciary's help in corruption fight

| Published Fri, June 1st 2018 at 13:05, Updated June 1st 2018 at 13:11 GMT +3

Chief justice David Maraga speaks during the launch of legal empowerment and aid delivery in Kenya. [George Njunge /Standard]

Chief Justice David Maraga has pledged Judiciary's help in the ongoing fight against corruption.

With all political leaders, led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, vowing to join hands and support the fight against graft, eyes have been on the Judiciary, which has often been accused of slowing down past efforts to nail those involved in public plunder.

ALSO READ: DCI probing claims of financial impropriety at ODPP’s office

Courts have come under attack when corruption cases take long to be determined, while the 'big fish' who have been charged have often walked scot-free.

However, in his brief address during Thursday’s national prayer breakfast, Maraga promised that Judiciary would play its part in the fight, winning an applause from those in attendance. “We know the President is spearheading this war against corruption, and I want to say, you can count on Judiciary in the fight. We are together in this fight because we know it is in the interest of the nation,” said Maraga.

Maraga’s promise came as the country’s political leadership – both in Government and Opposition – vowed to support the fight that has lately gained momentum with arrests of tens of suspects over the National Youth Service scandal. Some of the suspects have since been charged.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840