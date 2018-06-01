Kakamega Senator Malala dismisses call for unity

| Published Fri, June 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 31st 2018 at 21:42 GMT +3

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Senator Malala. [Chrispen Sechere/Standard]

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has distanced himself from calls for the community to unite under one regional party.

Instead, Malala urged area leaders to support ODM leader Raila Odinga.

ALSO READ: Mudavadi: Lords of corruption protected by government

He said he would not support any unity meant to coalesce the region around the so-called Mulembe party.

There have been efforts to merge Musalia Mudavadi's ANC and Ford Kenya of Moses Wetang'ula, an outfit whose proponents hope the region can support ahead of 2022.

Malala said attempts by some leaders to unite the community in a regional party are bound to fail.

"I will not support unity that will give some people something to use to bargain for power ahead of the next elections. I am only interested in unity that will bring development," Malala said.

The ANC legislator, who has since switched allegiance to ODM, urged residents to support Raila who he said means well for the community.