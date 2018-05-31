14-member Building Bridges initiative task force gazetted

| Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 13:56, Updated May 31st 2018 at 15:44 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga building bridges Photo: PSCU

The 14-member Building Bridges initiative has now been officially gazetted and given a year to submit a comprehensive report.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga established the taskforce comprising of: -Adams Oloo , Agnes Kavindu, Senator Amos Wako, Florence Omose , Saeed Mwanguni, James Matundura, Major John Seii, Bishop Lawi Imathiu, Maison Leshomo, Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji, Morompi ole Ronkai Prof., Bishop Peter Njenga, Rose Moseu, Archbishop Zecheus Okoth loint Secretaries Amb. Martin Kimani and Paul Mwangi .

DP William Ruto hugging Kalonzo Musyoka Photo: PSCU

The terms of reference of the task force were to evaluate the national challenges outlined in the Joint Communiqué of 'Building Bridges to a New Kenyan Nation, and having done so, make practical recommendations and reform proposals that build lasting unity; outline the policy, administrative reform proposals, and implementation modalities for each identified challenge area; and conduct consultations with citizens, the faith-based Sector, cultural leaders, the private sector and experts at both the county and national levels.

DP William Ruto hugging Raila Odinga Photo: PSCU

The Taskforce will also regulate its own procedures including appointing, revolving co-chairs from among its members; regulate its own procedure while working within confines of the Constitution; shall privilege bipartisan and non-partisan groupings, forums; shall form technical working groups as necessary.

Speaking on uniting the country during the National Prayer Day, President Kenyatta observed that he started the journey with Deputy President William Ruto with the idea of bringing people together to end violence and bloodshed.

“This is a journey that I am hoping will be strengthened by working closely with my brother Raila Odinga and all leaders in the country,” President Kenyatta said.

On his part, Deputy President William Ruto said the act of reconciliation spearheaded by the President will ensure the country prospers adding that the power of forgiveness is what brings nations together. Additionally he said we must resist hate, refuse disunity and say no to negative ethnicity. President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga

Opposition leader Raila Odinga who tendered his apology on behalf of NASA coalition said never again shall Kenyans be led to fight against each other because of elections.

“I want to thank my brother Uhuru Kenyatta on what he has just done and I wanted to mention that when we decided to shake hands we had a very long discussion, we went down the memory lane where it started. Where did the rains began to beat us as Kenyans,” said the opposition leader.

