The other Kim summit: Trump keeps up Kardashian at White House meet Next Story
Positive steps but fragile promises by Libyan leaders Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » World

Lithuania and Romania allowed US torture - European court

By BBC | Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 13:25, Updated May 31st 2018 at 13:28 GMT +3
The US holds terror suspects at Guantanamo Bay without charging them

European judges have ruled that Lithuania and Romania violated the rights of two al-Qaeda terror suspects by helping the CIA to mistreat them.

The US captured Abu Zubaydah and Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri after the September 2001 attacks in the US and they are now at the Guantanamo Bay prison.

The CIA operated secret prisons, including in Lithuania and Romania.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said both countries had assisted US ill-treatment of the two suspects.

The existence of the so-called CIA "black sites" for interrogation - under so-called "secret rendition" - was kept secret for many years after 9/11.

Abu Zubaydah, a stateless Palestinian born in Saudi Arabia, is thought to have been al-Qaeda's chief recruiter in the 1990s, and later became a key organiser, linking Osama Bin Laden to other al-Qaeda cells.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Saudi-born Abd al-Nashiri led al-Qaeda's operations in the Gulf region, according to US intelligence.

RELATED TOPICS:
Lithuania
Romania
al-Qaeda terror suspects
al-Qaeda
terrorism

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

World

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited