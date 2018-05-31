From handshakes to Hugs: Leaders bury the hatchet

| Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 12:03, Updated May 31st 2018 at 15:51 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga hug during National Prayer Breakfast.

In a show of national unity, President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto, Opposition leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka have apologised for divisive politics.

It happened during the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on Thursday.

“We have campaigned against each other, said nasty things about each other, I ask for forgiveness and tender my apology… On issues we can't agree let's work together. We can come together and fight corruption and not use tribes and religion. Today, I ask for forgiveness to anyone I may have injured in any manner. We need to go around together and preach unity," said Uhuru.

Ruto also extended an olive branch to his 2017 political rivals Raila and Kalonzo.

“I thought you (President Kenyatta) were to do this on our behalf. Following footsteps, I want to ask for forgiveness and tender my apology,” DP Ruto said. Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka forgive each other during the National Prayer Breakfast.

In the annual event that brought together leaders from across the political divide, Raila Odinga also extended a handshake to NASA’s co principal Musyoka and DP Ruto, adding that no Kenyan should die because of an election.

The handshakes moved to bear-hugs as the leaders called for peace and took a tough stance against graft.

“We will fight corruption together and we are committed and hope MOU will be implemented. I tender my apology to my brother (Kalonzo),” Raila said.

Kalonzo Musyoka on the other hand said he hoped that the hugs will be replicated in every village in the country as Kenyans were still hurting after the long electioneering period in the country that saw many lose their lives.

“When it comes to being angry because of political outcomes, I think I was the number one culprit. One of the lessons I have learnt is to never be angry at your political competitor- it does not help,” Kalonzo said.

Burying the hatchet, they vowed to unite and support President Uhuru in fighting corruption, a vice that is affecting every Kenyan.

Raila reiterated that his peace talks with President Uhuru which symbolized peace that the country needed to move on. President Uhuru and Raila Odinga at National Prayer Breakfast.

He urged Kenyans to reflect on where we are coming from and where we want to go on this day where country was holding its annual National Prayer Breakfast.

Somali’s President Mohammed Abdullahi Farmajo who was also present hailed fight against al -Shabaab saying the terror group is a common enemy for the two countries.

“It is a great day to pray together for peace. al -Al-Shabaab claims to be Islam but gives Islam a bad name.They don't represent Islam.They kill innocent people who happen to be Muslims, “he said.