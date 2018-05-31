Teachers face axe over cheating Previous Story
Protest as ten Standard One pupils sodomised by seniors

By James Munyeki | Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 30th 2018 at 23:53 GMT +3
A boy from Munyeki Primary School also revealed that there were more victims. [Photo: Courtesy]

Parents have protested against alleged sodomy of ten Standard One pupils by their seniors at a school in Ol Kalou.

The pupils from Munyeki Primary School were taken to JM Kariuki Hospital where they were treated and discharged.

The issue came to light after one of the boys' mothers said she noticed blood oozing from her son's private parts.

“We questioned him and he told us he had been assaulted by a Standard Eight pupil after he refused to give him his food,” she said.

The seven-year-old boy was taken to hospital where doctors confirmed that he had been sexually assaulted.

The boy also revealed that there were more victims.

Another parent told The Standard that he, too, rushed his six-year-old son to the hospital where he was treated and discharged after he was found to have a similar problem.

He said they reported the matter to Ol Kalou Police Station.

The parents are now demanding justice for their children as they claim that no action has been taken against the perpetrators.

The head teacher James Warui said he had received the parents' complaints, but was awaiting the medical report.

“It is true that there are such complaints but we want to authenticate them after we see the doctor's full report. The pupils did not report to any teacher what has been transpiring... we will take the necessary action once we establish the truth,” he said.

