Association to blacklist rogue officers in wake of corruption cases

| Published Thu, May 31st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 30th 2018 at 22:42 GMT +3

National Youth Service (NYS) recruits during their Passing-Out Parade in Gilgil on February 16, 2018. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) says it will blacklist any errant procurement officer found culpable in ongoing corruption cases.

KISM says the law establishing it provides for disciplinary mechanisms through which the professional standing of a member of the institute can be evaluated for purposes of commendation, sanction or exoneration.

“KISM will take stern action, including de-registration and blacklisting of any of its members found culpable. We will pursue this objective for purposes of strengthening the profession and supporting initiatives for establishment of functional, efficient and effective procurement systems within the public sector,” KISM chairman Chris Oanda said in a statement.

Mr Oanda said procurement officers must resist any intimidation or coercion to engage in or abate in mis-procurement and should whistle-blow through the institute or relevant security organs for assistance.

“We affirm that KISM stands for procurement professionalism and is keen to establish after ongoing investigations are complete, if any of its members played any role in the NYS malpractices,” he added.

