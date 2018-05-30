Court told of Sh1.2m pay in Nakuru murder trial Next Story
Kisumu MPs reject boundary petition Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Former Mwea MP Alfred Nderitu denies interfering in poll

By Munene Kamau | Published Wed, May 30th 2018 at 10:32, Updated May 30th 2018 at 10:36 GMT +3
Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua moments before taking to the witness box for her petition against Governor Anne Waiguru at the Kerugoya law courts.

Former Mwea MP Alfred Nderitu has refuted election meddling claim by Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua.

In her election petition case, Karua accused Nderitu of interfering in last year's Kirinyaga governorship elections, giving her arch-rival Governor Anne Waiguru undue advantage.

ALSO READ: Karua ally testifies against her

Nderitu told court yesterday that Karua based her claim on hearsay. 

The former lawmaker, who was Waiguru's chief agent in Mwea Constituency, also denied bribing voters.

He was testifying before Kerugoya High Court judge Lucy Gitari.

Karua has named Nderitu as one of those who tampered with the exercise.

Karua accused Nderitu of taking control of Ngurubani polling station, which had 10 streams, where he bribed voters to cast ballots in favour of Waiguru.

However, Nderitu denied the claim and told Lady Justice Gitari that he had known Karua for a long time, since their time in Parliament, and would never have conspired to deny her victory.

TALLYING CENTRE

“It is true I campaigned for Waiguru but that did not mean I was calling the shots over the voters or the IEBC as gravely alleged.

ALSO READ: Why donkey owners want animals protected

"Neither was I a security agent for that matter to take control of an entire polling station," said Nderitu.

Peter Ndambiri, Waiguru’s deputy, told the court he did not bribe the Mwea Returning Officer, Julius Maingi, as claimed by the petitioner.

Gitari ordered Karua to file her submissions and serve Waiguru by June 4.

RELATED TOPICS:
Kirinyaga
Mwea MP Alfred Nderitu
Martha Karua

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Confusion as Karua’s sister gives conflicting testimony in petition

Confusion as Karua’s sister gives conflicting testimony in petition

Order for a ballot recount, Karua urges court

Order for a ballot recount, Karua urges court

Government not ready to arm Chiefs

Government not ready to arm Chiefs

Making room: 350 set free from Embu, Kirinyaga prisons

Making room: 350 set free from Embu, Kirinyaga prisons

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited