Kisii man kills colleague over Sh100 debt, police launch hunt

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 12:17, Updated May 29th 2018 at 12:22 GMT +3

Onyango slashed Karori on the neck killing him instantly after which he fled from the scene

The residents of Randani Village in Kisii County have been left in shock after a man was killed over a Sh100 debt owed to his colleague.

James Karori, 22, is said to have been killed by Donald Onyango with whom they were part of a team of nine labourers contracted to do some roofing job on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Vihiga police probing murder of journalist Geoffrey Misango

Confirming the incident, Kenyenya Sub County OCPD Isaac Thuranira said that the police have launched a manhunt for the suspect who escaped immediately after committing the crime.

“We are looking for the suspect who committed this heinous crime, we are appealing to the members of the public who may know of his whereabouts to inform the police,” said Mr Thuranira.

The police boss said that Karori had been given Sh1, 000 to share out with his co-workers, among them the suspect Donald Onyango giving out Sh 800 and delayed giving out Sh100.

“Karori took sometime before giving out the remaining Sh100 which incensed Onyango who vowed to kill him despite some of Karori’s family members offering to pay the balance,” said Mr Thuranira.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The Villagers were surprised when Onyango slashed Karori on the neck killing him instantly after which he fled from the scene after realizing that his colleague has died.

The angry villagers in turn razed down Onyango’s house vowing to lynch him if they spot him for having killed his colleague over Sh100 only when they discovered that he had taken off after committing the crime.

Mary Osebe who is Karori’s mother said she could not understand why someone would kill her son over a Sh 100 debt yet the family was willing to pay him when they heard him issuing murder threats.

“We suspect that my son may have been killed for some other reasons but not for the Sh 100 debt that we were ready to pay to suspect who turned us down,” said Ms Osebe.

ALSO READ: Homa Bay man kills friend over Sh100