Patel dam victims yet to receive relocation money

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 28th 2018 at 22:41 GMT +3

Kenya Human Rights Commission Executive Director George Kegoro (centre) addresses the press in Nakuru last Friday. He is flanked by other human rights officials and Solai Dam tragedy victims [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Victims of the Solai dam tragedy have protested, and claimed that Government is not transparent in its disbursement of compensation funds.

The victims said it was unfair to force them to leave Solai Secondary School, where they had been camping after the May 9 tragedy that left 47 people dead and 500 families displaced.

Willy Mutahi, a victim whose house was swept by raging waters, said 18 of the 230 affected families had not received compensation.

The affected families marched to the area deputy county commissioner’s office demanding accountability.

Among those yet to receive pay is Laban Yegon, whose house that stood on a 1.6-acre farm at Endao village was swept away.

He said he went to the area local administrator, who informed him that he had been listed under landlords.

The farmer said he was surprised that while his neighbuors received the compensation money, he did not, and there was no communication from authorities.

According to Yegon, those who had rented houses within the area were given humanitarian support of Sh30,000 by the Kenya Red Cross, while those who owned semi-permanent houses got Sh50,000.

Those with permanent houses, he said, received Sh100,000 to restart their lives after they moved out of the camps.

Another victim, John Mwangi, 61, a former resident of Energy village, is being hosted by a well-wisher.

Mwangi lost his wife Virginia Wanjiru, 56, in the tragedy and his entire property.

Mwangi had lived at Energy village since 1985, and owned a permanent house with several rental houses.

“Corruption is real. I am a victim, but I have not received any penny to relocate,” said Mwangi.

However, Rongai sub-county Deputy Commissioner Julius Kavita dismissed claims of lack of transparency in the process.

Mr Kavita said though the camp was closed after two weeks, the administration was still in the process of verifying some of the cases.

"We are reviewing some of the cases of those who claim to have not received money, and those found to be genuine might be considered for pay," said Kavita.

Last week, Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) asked the Government to arrest and prosecute the owner of the killer dam.

KNHR Executive Director George Kegoro said compensation was a way of giving justice to the families, and that they should be accorded opportunity to living a dignified life.