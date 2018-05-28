EX-governor aspirant charged with defiling 17-year-old girl

| Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 17:18, Updated May 28th 2018 at 17:27 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

A politician-cum IT expert was on Monday arraigned before a Machakos court charged with defiling a 17-year-old girl.

Titus Ndundu, who vied for but lost the Machakos gubernatorial seat in 2013, appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate, Irene Kahuya and denied the charge.

According to a police charge sheet seen by The Standard, Eng Ndundu allegedly committed the offense in an unknown place on May 14th this year, contrary to Section 8(1) (4) of Sexual Offenses Act No. 3 (2006).

He was represented by city lawyer, Mr Muoki.

The politician was arrested on Sunday and detained at Masii Police Station in Mwala Sub-county, according to area DCIO Joseph Muguna.

His lawyer applied to be provided with evidence which the prosecution has lined up in the case.

He was released on a Sh100,000 bond and ordered to appear before the same court on June 11th when the case will be mentioned.