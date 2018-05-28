Ireland ends abortion ban Previous Story
Mali 'spiderman' wows France with Paris child rescue

By BBC | Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 09:14, Updated May 28th 2018 at 09:21 GMT +3
Oblivious to the danger, Mamoudou Gassama rapidly pulled himself from balcony to balcony. [Courtesy, Facebook]

A Malian migrant has been hailed a hero after he scaled the front of a building in Paris to save a child hanging from a fourth-floor balcony.

Video of Mamoudou Gassama's spectacular rescue went viral on social media.

In less than a minute he pulls himself from balcony to balcony and grabs the four-year-old as a neighbour tries to hold the child from an adjoining flat.

President Emmanuel Macron has invited Mr Gassama to the Elysee Palace on Monday to thank him personally.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also praised the 22-year-old's heroism and said she had called him to thank him.

The drama was captured in a video posted on Facebook.

She referred to him as the "Spiderman of the 18th", referring to the Paris district where the rescue took place.

"Congratulations to Mamoudou Gassama for his act of bravery that saved the life of a child," Ms Hidalgo tweeted.

"He explained to me that he had arrived from Mali a few months ago dreaming of building his life here.

"I replied that his heroic gesture was an example for all citizens and that the City of Paris will obviously be keen to support him in his efforts to settle in France."

The drama unfolded on Saturday evening on a street in the north of the city.

Mr Gassama told journalists he had been walking past when he saw a crowd gathered in front of the building.

"I did it because it was a child," Le Parisien newspaper quoted him saying. "I climbed... Thank God I saved him."

The Parisian fire service said crews had arrived to find the child had already been rescued.

"Luckily, there was someone who was physically fit and who had the courage to go and get the child," a spokesman told AFP news agency.

Local authorities quoted by French media said the child's parents were not at home at the time.

The father has been questioned by police on suspicion of leaving his child unattended, judicial sources say. The mother was not in Paris at the time, it is believed.

Alien in court over illegal gun, forgery

Peace in sight as KDF says Somalia battle not in vain

KDF soldiers in Somali may troop back in two years

Is it time for France to shine?

