Raila praised for his role in ongoing reconciliation talks in South Sudan

| Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 27th 2018 at 20:42 GMT +3

Opposition leader Raila Odinga

South Sudan leaders have lauded Kenya’s move to involve Opposition leader Raila Odinga in the ongoing reconciliation between President Salva Kiir and former Vice President Riek Machar.

For years, regional leaders, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, have played a key role to restore peace in the war-torn nation.

Chief negotiator of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement, Henry Odwar, accompanied by his splinter group members, yesterday held a press conference at a Nairobi hotel where they welcomed Raila’s new role as a special envoy.

Representatives of the two leaders have been negotiating a peace deal.