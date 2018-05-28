Police pursuing Homa Bay man who killed friend over Sh100

| Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 27th 2018 at 19:47 GMT +3

Residents said Odongo was on his way home when he was confronted by the suspect, who demanded Sh100. The man was said to have information that Odongo had been paid Sh500 after planting potatoes.

The police are pursuing a man accused of killing his friend over Sh100. The suspect was said to have killed Lucas Odongo, 32, at Nyandonge, Kotieno Konuong’a in Rachuonyo South and dumped his body in a maize farm.

“The information we have is that the suspect wanted Odongo to give him Sh100. We don’t know why he demanded the money,” said a resident.

The area assistant chief, Joshua Oluso, said the suspect, who was earlier seen working on the potato farm with Odongo, was at large.

"The police are looking for the suspect," he said. The body was taken to the Rachuonyo sub-county mortuary for postmortem.

