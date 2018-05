| Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 27th 2018 at 19:23 GMT +3

Fishermen in Lake Victoria

Fishermen in Lake Victoria are set to benefit following transformation of a teachers’ Sacco to offer savings and credit to actors in all sectors of economy.

Suba Teachers’ Savings and Credit Society, formed in 1996, was last week rebranded to Fortitude Sacco to allow for expansion of its membership.

ALSO READ: Five bodies found in lake as families displaced

The sacco currently has more than 1,500 members. Fishermen in Lake Victoria recently expressed need for banking and credit services.