CS Wamalwa distributes relief food to Makueni flood victims

Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana

The Government on Friday distributed relief food to more than 2,000 families affected by floods.

The aid included 500 bags of maize, 200 bags of beans, 100 cartons of cooking oil and bedding.

Mr Wamalwa said the Government has about 3 million bags of maize in the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) stores enough to be distributed to all 33 affected counties.

“We have more than 3 million bags of maize that will help our people in the 33 affected counties,” said Wamalwa.

He assured residents that they would continue to supply food to those affected.

The CS said farmers would irrigate farms and produce food once the Thwake Mega Dam project is completed.

“We have brought food today, in four years we will be coming here for food,” he said.

Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana told leaders to avoid politicising the Thwake Dam project.

On the political truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, Kibwana said he was on with plans to ensure Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka becomes 'his own man'.

