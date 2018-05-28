Nyeri Court dismisses bid to kick out nominated MCAs

| Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 27th 2018 at 17:58 GMT +3

Justice Jairus Ngaah dismissed the appeal on Friday, saying the petitioners had filed their record of appeal out of time.

The High Court has thrown out an appeal filed by six residents seeking the nullification of 12 Jubilee Party nominated members of the county assembly.

Justice Jairus Ngaah dismissed the appeal on Friday, saying the petitioners had filed their record of appeal out of time.

ALSO READ: Why churches support push for referendum

Justice Ngaah found that the residents’ lawyer Samuel Ndung’u failed to file the Record of Appeal within 21 days of filing the memorandum of appeal, as required by the Elections Act.