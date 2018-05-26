One pupil dies, 22 hospitalised after lightning strikes a Kakamega school

| Published Sat, May 26th 2018 at 12:25, Updated May 26th 2018 at 12:30 GMT +3

Navakholo MP Emanuel Wangwe (second right) visits one of the students that was struck by lightning during games in Esumeyia primary. (Duncan Ocholla, Standard)

One pupil died on the spot and 22 others left nursing injuries after they were struck by lightning following a heavy downpour in Kakamega County.

The affected pupils were from Ebushibo and Eshienga primary schools. This was during cluster balls games that were taking place at Esumeiya Primary school in Navakholo constituency.

ALSO READ: Two killed, over 100 families displaced as dams overflow

A total of six primary schools had participated in the zonal cluster ball games.

The deceased pupil (a girl) was from Ebushibo primary school and was expected to sit for this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary School (KCPE).

The 22 injured students were rushed to Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital for specialised treatment with the help of area MP Emmanuel Wangwe.

Speaking to the Sunday Standard, Ebushibo primary school head teacher Ms Agneta Wawire said the incident took place last Friday at 6.00pm in the evening when they had just finished the zonal cluster ball games.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

“When the rains started the pupils ran to the classrooms and after a few minutes, lightning struck one of the classrooms,” Ms Agneta said.

Esumeiya Primary School head teacher, Robert Ouko could not talk to the media as he was still in shock and tears were freely coming from his eyes when we caught with him at Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital where the pupils had been admitted.

One of the pupils who spoke to the Sunday Standard from the hospital bed said they had sheltered in one of the classrooms at the school when the incident occurred.

“We heard an earsplitting bang from outside and then followed by a blinding light which was accompanied by flames of fire that struck us,” said one of the pupils.

ALSO READ: Traders counting losses after flood waters destroy stock

“The lightning struck the deceased pupil and she fell the floor writhing in pain and died a few minutes. We too fell on the ground and majority of us who are injured was as a result of stampede after the incident,” he added.

He said they escaped death by a whisker since they were crowded in the classroom and thanked for saving them.

Navakholo OCPD Paul Kuria confirmed the incident.

Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe who spoke to the media after taking the pupils to the hospital condoled with the family of the pupil who died after the incident and promised to stand with her family.

“The pupil who died was a candidate who has been performing exemplary in exams. We have lost a pupil who would have lived to become a leader in this country,” said Mr Wangwe.

The MP said he bought four lightening arrestors which he had installed in the constituency, adding that he will meet the CDF committee to buy two more lightening arrestors and install at the school.

Wangwe thanked the hospital management for quick response in saving the lives of the injured pupils.

ALSO READ: Three dams overflow in Narok killing locals

“Cases of lightning strikes in Kakamega are becoming rampant and we need concerted efforts from both the National and County Governments,” he said.

The price of one lightening arrestor costs between 2,000-4,000 dollars which when converted to Kenyan currency is (Sh202, 380 – Sh404, 460) to install rods and a grounding system at the current market price.

The incident barely comes two weeks after a 48-year-old man was struck by lightning in Mwambuli village, Lugari sub-county and died on the spot.

The deceased, David Inziani, was struck during a heavy downpour while in his house with his family. After the incident, his three children were left nursing burns.

The lightning also damaged their house beyond repair and those of their neighbours. Several trees were also struck by the lightning and dried up instantly.

In August 2015, seven pupils were struck by lightning while playing football St Luke Lumakanda Secondary School where five of them died on the spot.