Mudavadi: With such corruption, Jubilee government should resign

| Published Sat, May 26th 2018 at 12:01, Updated May 26th 2018 at 12:05 GMT +3

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi address the media at his private office in Nairobi. [photo/Elvis Ogina/Standard]

ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi has said what is happening in Kenya is no longer the usual corruption that is endemic in government, but basic planned looting of public resources, by those entrusted with its protection.

In a statement to newsrooms on Saturday, Mudavadi said that in open democratic societies, at the scent of such a monumental rip-off, Jubilee government would have resigned by now.

ALSO READ: We have sung anti-graft song for too long, we are tired of it

“The only thing that is new is the confidence of the thieves that they are beyond the reach of the law, the staggering amounts and the crude impunity with which the lords of corruption are going about their business of ripping-off the public from within government,” read part of the statement.

According to Mudavadi, the vice has been emboldened by government preventive agencies laxity to confront corruption at source which has led to darting off with billions of taxpayers’ money.

“With the persistent heists of mindboggling amounts from the Ministry of Health, IEBC, National Youth Service, Kenya Pipeline Company, National Cereals and Produce Board and now again Youth Enterprise Fund, it is obvious that budget items for various departments in government are formulated for the express purpose of stealing the proceeds.”

“It’s become a habit for government to generate and provoke publicity over a scandal as part of its diversionary tactics to allow investigating agencies pretend to investigate while letting the public ventilate and forget. It is a cover-up script played year in year out.”

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Mudadi said it is meaningless for Jubilee leadership to make pious appeals for the corruption culprits to be prosecuted.

“This is because the fear of disqualification from holding public office and prosecution for financial impropriety isn’t working, especially when the whole government machinery is geared towards abetting fraud.”