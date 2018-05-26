Teachers smash Class One pupil’s genitals

| Published Sat, May 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 25th 2018 at 23:54 GMT +3

Doctors at Nyahururu county refferal hospital attend to a class one pupil at Kamukunji primary school in Nyandarua county.The boy was injured on his private parts after he was punished by three teachers who have since gone missing.

In summary Doctors are preparing the boy to undergo surgery to restore testicles and stitch his scrotum

The boy started bleeding in his private parts after he was punished for playing in class

Doctors in Nyahururu County Referral hospital are working against time to restore the genitals of a Class One boy.

The boy’s genitals were smashed by teachers at Kamukunji Primary School who have since fled after police launched investigations into the incident that happened on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Teacher: I didn’t have sex with my students

Doctors who are preparing the young man to undergo surgery to restore his testicles and stitch back his scrotum told the Saturday Standard that he was traumatised by the injuries.

Mary Wangeci, the mother of the boy, said she received a call from the headteacher informing her of the incident. She later gathered from other pupils that her son was found playing in class by a Standard Three class teacher and was punished.

“It was then that he was beaten up by three teachers in the staff room. He started bleeding in his private parts when he returned to class. The rest of the children informed the school head,” she said.

The boy was taken to Ngano dispensary for first aid before he was referred to Nyahururu County hospital. The mother reported the matter to Ngano Police Station.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Dr Wambui Ngatia said the pupil is traumatised and cannot give an account of what transpired in school.

She disclosed that the boy is being prepared for surgery to restore the genitalia. Ngatia noted that other body organs were found to be okay during examination.

“The boy is now in stable condition, is able to walk, pass urine, and feed on his own,” she said.

Friday, residents held a protest march to demand arrest of the three teachers.

ALSO READ: Son chops off his mother’s hand in fight over property

Nyandarua West OCPD Charles Cheruiyot said the police have launched a manhunt for the teachers.

In another incident, a seven-year-old boy sustained head, arm and back injuries after his father, a KDF officer beat him up at their home in Manguo village, Nyahururu town.

The Class Two pupil at Oasis Academy also sustained a fracture on his head and was admitted to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital

His grandmother, Grace Githaiga said she was informed by neighbours about the incident. She added that the boy’s mother could not defend him as she is nursing a two-week-old baby.

“Residents called me and I went to the home only to find the boy bleeding. I took him to the hospital where he is admitted,” she said.

The officer was arrested and later released on a police bond as investigations into the incident continue.

[email protected]

ALSO READ: Makueni school shut as ‘demons’ sexually assault girls