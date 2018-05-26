The faceless untouchables who took away NYS billions Next Story
Gideon asks President take action against individuals involved in graft

By Mercy Kahenda | Published Sat, May 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 25th 2018 at 23:38 GMT +3
Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to crack the whip on individuals implicated in corrupt dealings at National Youth Service (NYS) and National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

Gideon said graft is a major threat to implementation of the President's Big Four agenda.

“I am calling on President Uhuru to crack the whip on individuals implicated in corruption because if it continues unabated, attaining his development agenda will be a major challenge,” he said.

The senator regretted that corruption in Government agencies has hampered service delivery to wananchi.

“The country has in the past one month been treated to reports of corruption in Government, shocking information at a time Kenyans should be reaping services,” Gideon said. He noted that scandals being investigated by parliamentary committees hit a record high this week.

Government agencies implicated in corruption are NYS, Youth Enterprise Development Fund and NCPB. “Revelations on scandals at NYS, Youth Fund and NCPB are shocking and risk retarding the development agenda of the country,” he said.

The senator said the rot at NCPB where cartels have taken over its operations has exposed the farmers to misery.

He regretted that farmers have been struggling to produce crops, especially maize only for cartels to leave them counting losses.

The senator explained that the strategic grain reserve initiative by the national Government was aimed at helping farmers sell their produce, but it was taken over by rogue traders who imported maize from Uganda and supplied to NCPB stores.

“It is painful to see farmers toil to make a ‘kill’, and at harvest time, cartels allowed to sell their produce to NCPB leaving them struggling for market,” he said.  

