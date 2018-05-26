Indian child dies from mother's 'snake bite' breast milk Next Story
Catholic priest 'infected with Ebola' in DR Congo

By AFP | Published Sat, May 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 25th 2018 at 19:16 GMT +3
Health workers at Bikoro hospital in DR Congo

A Catholic priest has been quarantined after being infected with Ebola virus in Mbandaka town in the Democratic Republic of Congo, medical sources said Thursday.

"We have quarantined a priest from the diocese of Mbandaka-Bikoro who tested positive" for the Ebola virus, a medical source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Religious authorities could not be immediately contacted. DRC health officials launched a small, targeted vaccination campaign this week to help rein in the latest Ebola outbreak, which so far has claimed 27 lives.

