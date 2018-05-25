DP Ruto: Arrest and prosecute government officials mentioned in mega corruption scandals

| Published Fri, May 25th 2018 at 15:42, Updated May 25th 2018 at 15:45 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has called for the immediate arrest and possible prosecution of all Government officials and other individuals involved in recent mega corruption scandals.

Ruto said all those who have been entrusted with the responsibility to work for the government must own their mistakes.

Speaking on Friday at St Paul's Nyabururu Teachers Training College in Kisii County, Ruto said all those found to have embezzled government funds must face the consequences.

Ruto was making his remarks for the first time on the alleged Sh1.9 billion maize scandal at the NCPB and Sh9 billion corruption scam at NYS.

"The Director of Public Prosecution, judiciary and Director of Criminal Investigations must ensure that all those who have been identified to have engaged in corrupt practices are arraigned in court," said Ruto.

He continued: "Those who took National Youth Service funds and NCPB money must be held accountable. We must be told how money meant for farmers ended in pockets of a few traders."

According to the DP, all those traders who lied that they are farmers and managed to get the tenders must be arrested.

"Those who want to do business should find other areas to venture in and not to misuse farmers money. Relevant government departments must take up the responsibility to investigate all those mentioned in all those corrupt dealings. This must not happen again."

Ruto announced that the Government will fund Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital with Sh2.2 billion to put up a cancer center and an additional Sh150 million to procure a CT Scan machine.

He also launched the tarmacking of Nyachenge_Tabaka_Riosiri and Nyansembe_Etago_Kenyenya roads connecting Bomachoge Borabu and South Mugirango.

