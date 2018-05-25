Two guards shot dead in Kisii, police launch probe

| Published Fri, May 25th 2018 at 10:30, Updated May 25th 2018 at 12:04 GMT +3

Police in Kisii are investigating an incident where two guards were shot dead on Thursday night in Nyabigege market in South Mugirango Kisii.

The deceased were guarding different shops and parked lorries that ferry sand from the nearby Migori and Homa Bay counties.

The bodies of Rosana Asugo 54 and Mokora Okioi 60 were found in a pool of blood outside the business premises.

Locals said the killers stole various mechanical parts from the parked lorries cases that have become common in Kisii.

“We had of the screams at around 2am. We responded only to find the two bodies lying less than ten metres apart,” said John Nyaundi, a resident of Nyabigege.

Vincent Onduso, one of the affected businessman said that the thugs had a previous occasion unsuccessfully attempted theft in the area.

“They were here some time last year but managed to escape without stealing anything. This time they managed to steal some parts of one lorry and kill two guards," said Onduso.

Gucha South OCPD Moses Kanyi confirmed the incident saying they got information about the attack almost one hour after the killers had left.

"This is a horrible scene and we cannot continue to tolerate such incidents. It is true they managed to escape with some motor vehicle parts. Locals burned a vehicle the killers left behind,” said Kanyi adding that the killers managed to escape using a different vehicle.

Early this year two other security guards were killed in Gesonso area, Kisii south, with the killers escaping with propeller shafts, four axles, two alternators and many others all valued at more than Sh500,000.

In May 2016, two watchmen were killed in Kisii town with the robbers getting off with similar motor vehicle parts.