Does the presidential age limit call target Raila Odinga?

| Published Thu, May 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 23rd 2018 at 19:33 GMT +3

Raila Odinga [Denish Ochieng/Standard]

The timing of this call reeks of malice. It is a well calculated move because it is not eclipsed from the perpetrators of the Bill that Raila Odinga is the best president Kenya never had and with him still active in the political arena, saboteurs of good leadership will try and maneuver their way to lock him out

It is unfortunate, because we, the younger leaders, are headed there. As they say, older people have seen what young people are seeing. The vice versa is not true.

As a country, we are privileged to have witnessed reigns of both the young and alleged kids on the block, and we have seen the young Turks plunder the country to appalling lengths. It goes without saying that age should not determine who becomes president in Kenya; management, competence and leadership acumen should.

Presidents Jomo Kenyatta and Mwai Kibaki both took office in their seventies. Malaysia voted back to office a man who previously was prime minister for 22 years and retired, but because of unrest due to bad governance, the people chose 92-year-old Mahathir Mahamad.

We have a very open-ended constitution that has granted opportunity to any Kenyan with political ambitions. Laws should not be made for selfish gains and as a country that is seeking to reconcile over years of political turmoil, bringing up the Bill right now is akin to shooting oneself in the foot. We will oppose the Bill vehemently.

Mr Nyamita is Uriri Member of Parliament