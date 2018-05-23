Raila Odinga honoured with global award on governance

| Published Wed, May 23rd 2018 at 18:14, Updated May 23rd 2018 at 18:52 GMT +3

Nasa leader Raila Odinga and Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o. The Opposition chief was feted a Black Entertainment Film Fashion Television and Arts (BEFFTA) award for global leadership. [File, Standard]

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has received a global award for for his struggle for better governance.

Speaking when he received the Black Entertainment, Film, Fashion, Television and Arts award in London on Monday night, Mr Odinga said the world continues to laud the peace deal he entered with President Uhuru Kenyatta that has seen calm return to the country.

Odinga said they recently met with the president of the African Union in Nairobi who praised the handshake deal as unique and could help resolve conflicts in other African countries.

The award honours the best personalities in showbiz, entertainment, sports and leadership in the black and ethnic communities in the UK, USA, Africa, Caribbean, Canada and globally.

The awards ceremony founded by Dr Pauline Long, is the first of its kind rewarding under one roof outstanding achievements and contributions from Africans, Caribbeans and Asians in entertainment, film, fashion, television, arts, sports, leadership, philanthropy and entrepreneurship.

According to the Opposition leader, the AU boss said that he had never experienced a situation where leadership within an Africa country can initiate a process of reconciliation and go out of their way to find lasting solutions for their problems.

“Most African countries have disputes that last the life of Parliament. We have perpetual conflicts in these countries. We decided that we did not want to be prompted by any foreigner to tell us how to resolve our issues,” said Odinga.

“We decided that we are going we sallow our pride for the sake of unity for the people of Kenya. This award is not for Odinga, it's for the people of Kenya.