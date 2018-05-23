Judith Wandera, 24, imprisoned for 15 years for defiling 16-year-old boy

| Published Wed, May 23rd 2018 at 13:08, Updated May 23rd 2018 at 13:16 GMT +3

Judith Wandera, 24, sentenced to 15 years in jail for defiling a 16-year-old boy.

Kisumu, Kenya: Judith Wandera, 24, has been imprisoned for 15 years by Kisumu Court after she was found guilty of defiling 16-year-old boy.

Wandera was accused of defiling the minor on various dates with witnesses lined up by the prosecution pointing out an accusing finger on the woman.

A prosecutor Nyakundi Mukaya told the court that medical evidence from specimens collected from the duo confirmed that the woman and the schoolboy were having an intimate affair. He noted that the boy had been living with the accused for more than four months. The court heard that as a result of the affair, the minor dropped out of school and moved in with the accused before the boy was rescued by police officers

“The boy was rescued on July 7, 2017 and the accused was arrested by police officers,” said Mukaya. After the recue, he said, the boy was taken to a correctional facility before he was released back to his parents. Parents of the boy told the court that their son stopped taking school seriously after he met the woman and they sought the intervention of the police after the boy started living with her. But in her defense, Wandera said that she did not know that the boy was a minor adding that he was a drug addict by the time they met.

“We met at a drinking joint one evening of April 2016 in Kondele where he even offered to buy me drinks. We exchanged phone contacts and started dating,” Wandera added that she could not establish the age of the boy because he was also a boda boda operator and only appeared “young when he came to testify”. “He had dreadlocks when we met and only appeared young after his dreadlocks were shaved before he was brought to court to testify,” said Wandera in her defence.

