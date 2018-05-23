Officer in City Park shooting could be charged with murder

| Published Wed, May 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 22nd 2018 at 21:18 GMT +3

Two police officers who allegedly shot dead a woman at City Park, Nairobi, could face murder charges.

Police have opened an investigation into the death of Janet Wangui Waiyaki, 41, who was shot together with Bernard Chege, 26, inside a car on Sunday morning.

Sources said investigators were exploring whether there was 'malice aforethought' - a basis for a murder charge - by their colleagues involved in the shooting.

“Given one fired four bullets and the other seven, there is a possibility they had a malicious aforethought. They knew the weapons were lethal and using them would cause death or serious injury,” said one officer.

Administration Police Constable William Chirchir from Makadara Police Station and AP Constable Godfrey Kirui from Industrial Area Police Station have recorded a statement with detectives at the Gigiri Police Station.

The officers were granted police bond as they wait for the outcome of the probe. The two other officers who did not fire were also disarmed and their weapons taken for ballistic tests.

According to police, the officers involved in the incident were in uniform and were among a team of 60 officers involved in a 30-day operation.