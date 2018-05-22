Two suspects behind robberies, rapes in Naivasha lynched

| Published Tue, May 22nd 2018 at 13:10, Updated May 22nd 2018 at 13:13 GMT +3

Kayole residents gather around the scene where two suspects said to be the most notorious were lynched by members of the public in Naivasha.

Two suspects said to be the masterminds behind a spate of robberies, rapes, defilement and sodomy have been lynched by irate members of the public in Naivasha.

Residents of Kayole estate which is located off the Nairobi-Nakuru highway cornered the duo in their hideout after a one year search before setting them ablaze.

In a bizarre incident, the residents who were joined by the young and the old celebrated the capture noting that they had sleepless nights due to the attacks by the two.

The main suspect nicknamed ‘Machete’ due to the weapon he used to carry and antagonize his victims with had been on the run after defiling a five year old girl and the mother a week ago.

Former Lakeview MCA Simon Wanango Wanyoike narrated he they have had sleepless nights trying to deal with the increased cases of insecurity in the area.

Wanyoike said everyone was afraid of the two suspects who would attack even during day time raping women and carting away household goods.

"The begun robbing from houses then they went ahead and started raping women and defiling school going children before members of the public caught up with them," he said.

According to another witness Steve Mwangi, the two suspects have been terrorizing residents mainly in the evening as they left their place of work for home.

He said that after the two were cornered in their house, word went round that they would be lynched in a public place where they committed the atrocities.

"All motorcycle operators were involved in the operation and we decided it was time for them pay for their deeds," he said.

One of the victims Salome Wanjiku said that move would help them overcome the trauma they had undergone for months now.

"They take advantage of women going to shops in the evening and raping them before fleeing to their hideouts but we can now breathe a sigh of relief now that they have been killed," she said.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru confirmed the incident adding that the badly burnt remains had been collected and taken to Naivasha sub-county hospital mortuary.

“We are calling on members of the public to desist from lynching suspects and instead hand them to us so that they can help reveal who their accomplices are,” he said.