Kisii schools where teachers and pupils share toilets

| Published Tue, May 22nd 2018 at 09:10, Updated May 22nd 2018 at 09:15 GMT +3

Some of the latrines at Nyamerako Ekeburo secondary school in Bonchari Kisii County. (Sammy Amingo, Standard)

Learning in many public schools in Bonchari Constituency may be hampered by the poor state of essential facilities.

A survey by The Standard paints a picture of long-term neglect of schools, with ongoing rains worsening the situation.

At Masagoye Primary School in Riana Ward, a pit latrine that caved in is yet to be replaced. The school compound is flooded. Getting to the muddy classrooms is a nightmare. The pupils are allowed to use classrooms, yet the mud walls may not hold in case of heavy downpour.

With a population of 300 pupils, the school that was started eight years ago lacks an Early Childhood Development Centre (ECDE). The 50 children in the ECDE level have to learn in the poor environment, risking their health. “We have received Sh1.8 million from the Constituency Development Fund to help put up modern classrooms," says Elkanah Nyatara, the school board chairman.

At a nearby Nyamara DOK, pupils and teachers share lavatories. The school conducted a fundraiser a few years ago and the money was used to do repairs.

The school’s pit latrines were allegedly brought down by a road contractor months ago.

School board treasurer Eunice Ogachi says the school received a promissory note of Sh1 million from the Ministry of Education over two years ago, but have not received any money.

At Masagoye Primary School, which has an ECD centre, the situation is no better.

To mitigate the problem the CDF committee has awarded the school Sh500,0000 to put up some classrooms and pit latrines. A classroom at Nyamore Primary School in Kisii County. The school does not have enough latrines, and teachers and students have had to share the only two available. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

The school registered 25 pupils for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations last year. The best candidate scored 257 marks.

At Nyamerako Ekerubo Mixed Secondary school, students share a pit latrine with pupils from the neighbouring Nyamerako Primary School. The school head, his deputy and a clerk share a small room.

With only five Government teachers, the school has no functional library, staff room or even a science laboratory. Books that were recently supplied by the Government are kept in a small room in the primary section, the same one where lab equipment are kept.

The school's board chairman Mark Marembe says students take their optional classes under trees. “We have leased land where Agriculture students take their practicals. It is difficult to manage such a school.”

Area MP John Oroo says he will ensure dilapidated facilities in the constituency's schools are repaired.