Two CSs summoned by MPs over Sh9 billion NYS scandal

| Published Tue, May 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 22nd 2018 at 00:13 GMT +3

Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Two Cabinet secretaries are expected to appear before a watchdog committee of the National Assembly on Friday over the alleged Sh9 billion National Youth Service (NYS) scam.

The Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) summoned Cabinet secretaries Sicily Kariuki (Health) and Margaret Kobia (Public Service and Youth Affairs) to respond to audit queries that also touch on the alleged scam.

The committee chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi adjourned its sittings yesterday, after the two CSs failed to honour the invitation to shed light on the matter and other queries raised by Auditor General Edward Ouko in the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 reports touching on the Youth ministry.

They instead sent letters to the committee indicating that they were not prepared to respond to the questions sought by the MPs.

Fictitious payments

Also invited to the meeting was suspended Youth Principal Secretary Lilian Omollo and NYS Director General Richard Ndubai and Planning PS Julius Muia to explain the alleged fictitious payments to companies.

Mr Muia however asked for more time, informing the MPs that he needed information from the Youth docket before presenting a detailed account.

Earlier, Ms Omollo had denied the loss of Sh9 billion and dismissed a report that claimed dummy companies had received money for supplying non-existing items.

When Prof Kobia appeared before the National Assembly Labour and Social Welfare Committee last week, she said she had not received a formal report detailing the loss of Sh9 billion.

The Health CS had to answer to queries raised by the Auditor General as she was the one heading the Public Service and Youth Affairs docket when the money was lost.

