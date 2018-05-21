Why Governor Sang and Senator Cherargey do not see eye to eye Next Story
Accept that Jubilee won 2017 elections, Ruto tells Raila Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Politics

Defend Sonko now, former MP tells Ukambani leaders

By Erastus M Mulwa | Published Mon, May 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 20th 2018 at 20:00 GMT +3
Former Yatta MP Francis Mwangangi
Former Yatta MP Francis Mwangangi addresses journalists in Matuu town, Machakos County. [photo/John Muia/Standard]

Former Yatta MP Francis Mwangangi has accused Ukambani leaders of failing to defend Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who has been facing criticism over his performance.

"It is sad to see local leaders silent about attacks on Sonko. He has been in office for eight months only. He needs time to fulfil his manifesto," Mr Mwangangi said, claiming that Sonko’s woes had nothing to do with his performance.

ALSO READ: Sonko’s love-hate relations with Jubilee party

“The criticisms are a scheme to pave the way for his ouster,” Mwangangi said during a press conference in Machakos town.

Mwangangi took issue with senior political leaders in Ukambani whom he accused of leading the community to ‘political wilderness.’

“Today we are where we are because of our political leaders who have misled the community to stay out of government for about two decades now. There is need for the community to now reinvent its direction in the country’s political destiny,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS:
Ukambani
mike sonko

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Uhuru takes on Sonko over Miguna

Uhuru takes on Sonko over Miguna

Nairobi chokes as the Sonko dream appears to have faded

Nairobi chokes as the Sonko dream appears to have faded

Miguna nomination divides MPs

Miguna nomination divides MPs

Miguna: Me nominated by Sonko? It’s a malicious distraction

Miguna: Me nominated by Sonko? It’s a malicious distraction

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited