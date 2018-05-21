Defend Sonko now, former MP tells Ukambani leaders

| Published Mon, May 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 20th 2018 at 20:00 GMT +3

Former Yatta MP Francis Mwangangi addresses journalists in Matuu town, Machakos County. [photo/John Muia/Standard]

Former Yatta MP Francis Mwangangi has accused Ukambani leaders of failing to defend Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who has been facing criticism over his performance.

"It is sad to see local leaders silent about attacks on Sonko. He has been in office for eight months only. He needs time to fulfil his manifesto," Mr Mwangangi said, claiming that Sonko’s woes had nothing to do with his performance.

“The criticisms are a scheme to pave the way for his ouster,” Mwangangi said during a press conference in Machakos town.

Mwangangi took issue with senior political leaders in Ukambani whom he accused of leading the community to ‘political wilderness.’

“Today we are where we are because of our political leaders who have misled the community to stay out of government for about two decades now. There is need for the community to now reinvent its direction in the country’s political destiny,” he said.