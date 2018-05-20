Accept that Jubilee won 2017 elections, Ruto tells Raila

| Published Sun, May 20th 2018 at 17:02, Updated May 20th 2018 at 17:07 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto (centre) listen to Parish Priest Fr Eliud Jomo of ST Francis Cheptarit Catholic Church during thanks giving ceremony mass for Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei (right), at Mosoriot Trading center. On the left is Nandi County Governor Stephen Sang. [photo:Peter Ochieng/Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has asked leaders to be honest in their calls for unity and the building bridges initiative among Kenyans, insisting that they must first accept that Jubilee won 2017 General Elections.

“As leaders, we should be honest, exercise truth, and not propaganda; the integrity of our actions should guide us,” said Ruto.

ALSO READ: Maasai leaders vow to back Ruto

The deputy president said there was no need for some leaders to claim that they were ready to work with the Government in uniting the country while on the other hand claim that Jubilee did not win last year’s General Election.

Speaking at the St Francis Chaptarit Catholic Church, Mosoriot, Nandi County, on Sunday, Ruto said dishonest leaders were a threat to democracy and unity of the country.

“The biggest threat to our democracy, our progress, and stability are people who have questionable democratic credentials; dictators who participate in elections, and yet they do not accept the outcome of any election,” said Ruto.

Ruto was accompanied by Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney, Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, Senator Kiprotich Cherargei and MPs Wilson Kogo (Chesumei), John Waluke (Sirisia), Tecla Tum (Nandi), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Cornelly Serem (Aldai) and Julius Melly (Tinderet).

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The Deputy President said Kenyans do not need the help of “other people” to make the Jubilee Administration a “legitimate Government” because they did it during the last General Election.