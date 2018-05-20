Church leaders now intervene to unite Luo elders

| Published Sun, May 20th 2018 at 11:21, Updated May 20th 2018 at 11:43 GMT +3

The interventions have come amid wrangles that have continued to undermine the primary objectives of the council of revered elders. [BENJAMIN SAKWA, STANDARD]

A group of church leaders has moved in to reconcile the warring factions of the Luo Council of Elders.

ALSO READ: Why ghosts of Bomas draft haunt Kenyans

The intervention of the Nyanza Council of Church Leaders comes amid ceaseless wrangles rocking the council, even after attempts by NASA leader Raila Odinga to broker peace.

Led by Archbishop Washington Ngede and Bishop William Abuka of the Faith Community Fellowship, the church leaders said they will not stop until the elders are united.

“We have embarked on a week-long prayer and fasting mission to seek divine power as we move to reconcile the elders whose roles are key in uniting the Luo community,” said Washington Ngede of the Faith Community Fellowship.

Archbishop Ngede told Sunday Standard that the wrangles are not good for members of the community who rely on the council of elders for wisdom.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

The council is divided into two factions, one led by Opiyo Otondi and the other by Nyandiko Ongadi. Both of them claim to be the legitimate chair of the council.

Attempts by Opposition leader Raila Odinga to resolve the wrangles last month bore no fruits. In the meeting, Raila implored on Ongadi’s faction to support Otondi.

“We are not happy with some of the elders and we want to pray for them to rise above the division and work as a team for the common good of the Luo,” said Ngede.

The church men want the elders to reconcile and work as a team to help unite the community and join councils from other parts of Kenya in rebuilding the country after last year’s divisive elections.

ALSO READ: President had agreed to allow Miguna back, says Raila

‘’The wrangles must end by all means. We cannot allow them to continue fighting as other communities pull closer. We will not stop until we bring the two groups to the table,” said Abuka.