President had agreed to allow Miguna back, says Raila

| Published Sun, May 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 19th 2018 at 22:12 GMT +3

Raila Odinga in United Kingdom, "Miguna is part and parcel of the handshake"

Opposition leader Raila Odinga Saturday said his former advisor Miguna Miguna was to be a beneficiary of the handshake between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In his first address on the Miguna saga, Raila chronologised what he termed a “sad incident” that should not have happened.

ALSO READ: House team roots for nuclear as a reliable alternative power source

The NASA leader said he brought up the topic and agreed with President Uhuru Kenyatta that Miguna should be allowed back into the country.

“I talked with President Kenyatta himself and told him that Miguna must be part of the handshake,” he said.

Raila said he drove to the airport to get Miguna but his efforts were thwarted by security officers who told him they had instructions ‘from above’ to have Miguna produce his passport before he was allowed in.

“Miguna only gave out his Identity Card and he was denied entry,” said Raila.

Speaking in London Saturday, Raila said he has since intervened and papers would be sent to Ottawa, Canada, for Miguna to fill and get a Kenyan passport.

Raila, who has been in London for the last six days, said the incident was regrettable.

Speaking to Kenyans in the Diaspora, the former Prime Minister explained last year’s happenings and why he had to make peace with President Kenyatta.

“The direction the country was taking would have been the end of Kenyans. Our personal instincts informed our meeting,” he said.

ALSO READ: Yes to law reform, but does Uhuru and Raila mean what they say?

He said he held a frank and genuine talk with the President. Raila told Kenyans how they kept their talks secret until the day they met at Harambee House.

“None of our close allies new about our deal until when we informed Kenyans at the President’s office,” he said.

The opposition leader also said his pact with Uhuru was not meant to thwart anybody’s political ambitions in 2022 and that their main interest was a peaceful and united Kenya.

He passed greetings from his NASA co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula.