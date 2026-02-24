Babu aims at Oburu, PS Raymond Omollo

Audio By Vocalize

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino at Parliament Buildings on March 12, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has called for the dismissal of Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, whom he directly linked to violent incidents that have marked ‘Linda Mwananchi’ rallies recently.

At least two people, Vincent Ayomo and George Olwande, were killed in the political meetings held in Kitengela and Mbale over the last two weekends.

Speaking to KTN on Monday night, Babu claimed that the man charged with protecting Kenyans was commanding armed youths outside the formal security apparatus, adding that the law must catch up with him.

“The first person to bear responsibility, who should be sacked and charged, is Raymond Omollo. The PS of insecurity and goons administration in the country is him,” said Owino.

“The person sponsoring violence in these rallies is none other than the PS of insecurity,” he added.

Despite the sensational claims, the lawmaker who was recently added to the roll of advocates provided very little evidence to back them, only offering text messages from an ally-cum-hired goon with specific instructions to harm him during a planned rally in Kisumu.

In the message, the supposed assailant claimed that members of their group had each received a promise of Sh1,000 payable once the mission was successful.

Embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and allies were reportedly forced to divert their flight to Kisumu mid-air, last weekend, after goons barricaded Kisumu Airport where their plane was to land. Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has since denied breaches to the airport security on Saturday, February 21.

Further, Babu denied claims that their supporters had turned against each other in order to blame it on the police to garner public sympathy.

He warned the state against deploying the youth and the police in partisan politics.

On the disquiet in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), the MP sustained his calls for a legitimate National Delegates Conference (NDC) to ratify key party decisions, including changes to its ranks.

In an earlier announcement, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party announced plans to hold an NDC on March 27.

Babu declared interest in the Party Leader role to “fulfil the dreams of the late Raila Odinga”.

Insisting that Oburu Oginga assumed leadership of the party unconventionally, he urged him to relinquish the position and consider serving as a trustee to offer advisory and guidance.

“The rightful thing for Dr. Oburu Oginga to do is to resign as the purported party leader. We are serious about the party and want to take it forward. We want a progressive party. As an elder, he should be a trustee of the party guiding us,” he noted.

Babu has sharply disagreed with the Oburu faction of the party over their support for President William Ruto’s re-election bid and instead favours an ODM presidential candidate in 2027.

Despite the division in the party, he insisted on staying put while pursuing alternative dispute resolution avenues and dismissed reports associating him with a new party, stressing that his future exit from ODM will be determined by supporters.

While critics have repeatedly linked the Edwin Sifuna-led group to the United Opposition, Babu left room for engagement with the leaders but denied claims that former President Uhuru Kenyatta was bankrolling the Linda Mwananchi activities.

Babu, who is seeking the governor's seat in Nairobi, faulted the Cooperation Agreement signed between the county and the national government, terming it illegal.

He pledged to tackle Nairobi’s biggest challenges if elected, including garbage collection and a constant supply of running water.