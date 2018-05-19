Governor Mutua, Maangi escape unhurt as footbridge collapses in Kisii

| Published Sat, May 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 18th 2018 at 23:51 GMT +3

Leaders and their aides scamper to safety as a bridge connecting Nyabisiongororo and Ogembo in Kisii County caved in on 18/05/2018.Machakos governor Alfred Mutua and Kisii Deputy governor Joash Maangi escaped death by a whisker while inspecting the bridge.Two journalists were injured during the incident.(photos Sammy Omingo/standard)

A detour from a development tour in Ogembo town, Kisii County, almost cost the lives of Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi Friday.

The allure of a scenic footbridge across River Gucha in Bomachoge Chache is said to have pulled the two and their entourage. They had no idea what awaited them.

As journalists scurried ahead of them to capture their images, the governors and their team majestically walked into the death-trap, which collapsed under their weight and they almost got swallowed by the fast moving waters beneath.

Two journalists - Nicodemus Ogachi (KTN cameraman) and Chris Korobo (Kisii County Government) -- who were on the other end of the Ogembo-Nyakorokoro bridge filming the walk were thrown into the water.

The leaders were rescued by their bodyguards while the journalists were saved by their colleagues and well-wishers.

The two journalists were rushed to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital by the county ambulance.

Hospital CEO Dr Enock Ondari said they are stable but will undergo further medical examination.

One had a fracture in his leg, while another suffered bruises. The broadcast camera, which was thrown into muddy water, was damaged.