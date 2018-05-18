At least 8 people dead in Texas school shooting Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » America

Cuba plane: Boeing 737 crashes near Havana airport

By BBC | Published Fri, May 18th 2018 at 20:39, Updated May 18th 2018 at 20:46 GMT +3

A Boeing 737 airliner from Cuba's state airline Cubana de Aviacion has crashed and exploded near Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuban media report.

ALSO READ: Sh1 million bounty for wanted Al Shabaab facilitator

The plane came down shortly after take-off, Prensa Latina news agency said.

Radio Habana Cuba said it was an internal flight from the Cuban capital to Holguin, in the east of the island.

Witnesses told AFP news agency they could see a thick column of smoke near the airport.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

RELATED TOPICS:

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Jose Mourinho provides Manchester United injury news ahead of FA Cup final against Chelsea

Jose Mourinho provides Manchester United injury news ahead of FA Cup final against Chelsea

At least 8 people dead in Texas school shooting

At least 8 people dead in Texas school shooting

KTN journalists narrate Kisii Bridge incident

KTN journalists narrate Kisii Bridge incident

Kenya is slowly becoming a sports betting empire

Kenya is slowly becoming a sports betting empire

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

America

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited