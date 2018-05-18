Ruto reaches out to church in uniting Kenyans Previous Story
EACC detectives nab two traffic officers soliciting bribes along Wote-Machakos Road

By Stephen Nzioka | Published Fri, May 18th 2018 at 16:56, Updated May 18th 2018 at 17:12 GMT +3
Two traffic police officers arrested by EACC detectives for soliciting bribes.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission officers today arrested two traffic police officers described as notorious for allegedly receiving bribes from vehicles plying between Wote town, Makueni County and Machakos town.

According to Ms. Susan Kinyeki, lower Eastern region EACC Director, her detectives had laid several traps and sting operations along the busy road connecting the two counties before the arrests were made.

“We have been following them over some time, they changed their car and started using personal cars while obtaining money from the road users”, said Ms. Kinyeki.

The commission officers reported that after searching the officers they recovered sh. 3,000 that were in different denominations.

Susan continued that they had received lots of complains from Matatu operators plying the route about the officer’s bad conducts necessitating her office release their treated money.

“We had been receiving reports in our office from a group of matatus operators along the route as the officers could stop and take bribes operating from their cars”, she added

In a fascinating manner, she revealed that one of the police officers was a serial offender who had been earlier nabbed over corruption.

When the arrest was made, it attracted the attention of angry crowd at Mukuyuni before the officers were whisked away.

The arrested officers, Benard Kamau-Traffic officer, No. 67683 and Paul Mbolei, No. 81284 were temporary detained at Kola police station where they will be questioned as the commission gathers more information.

