Miguna Deputy Governor nomination hitch as Speaker Elachi says he is Canadian

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi at a past event.

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has confirmed reports that Governor Mike Sonko has nominated firebrand lawyer Miguna Miguna as his deputy governor.

Elachi in an interview at a local radio station, said they would follow the law during the vetting process and urged Miguna to settle his citizenship row with the Government.

"The governor has given us a nominee. We will follow the law. The Constitution is clear that a deputy governor needs to be a Kenyan citizen. He (Miguna) is Canadian. That procedure can take us three to four months," said Speaker Elachi.

Miguna is yet to respond to the 'surprise' announcement made on Wednesday.

The fiery lawyer who vied for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat in the August 2017 general-election has been one of Sonko's greatest critics.

The declaration came moments after he postponed his return date to the country over unsettled issues with the Immigration Department.

In a statement Miguna said, “I was determined to arrive home on schedule, however, just before my departure, I reluctantly cancelled my flight to Nairobi and postponed my next arrival date.”

The Government has maintained its stance that the lawyer-politician denounced his Kenyan citizenship when he became a Canadian. The Immigration Department insists he make an application before he can be issued with a Kenyan passport and be allowed into the country.

Miguna whose tribulations began after the controversial swearing in of Opposition leader Raila Odinga on January 30, 2018, has since sued the government for his detention and deportation which he terms illegal.

While the High Court ruled in Miguna's favour, Immmigration PS Maj-Gen Gordon Kihalangwa declined to follow the orders and maintained that he should not expect any special treatment if he returns on his Canadian passport.

The government also appealed against the High Court's decision and refused to facilitate his entry back into the country.

Sonko’s choice on deputy governor comes months after Polycarp Igathe resigned.

The Supreme Court had issued an order to have Governor Sonko nominate Igathe's replacement.