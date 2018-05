| Published Wed, May 16th 2018 at 11:20, Updated May 16th 2018 at 11:24 GMT +3

The three Nyeri priests accused of engaging in homosexuality

The registered trustees of the Anglican Church of Kenya have until tomorrow to pay a fine of Sh200,000.

Alternatively they will be committed to civil jail for six months for failing to reinstate three Nyeri priests the Church accused of engaging in homosexuality.

Yesterday, Justice Nzioki Makau found that the trustees had disregarded orders issued on September 30, 2016, by Justice Byram Ongaya.