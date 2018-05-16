State fails to amend charges for ex-cleric Next Story
Man shot dead in argument with gunmen outside his house

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Wed, May 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 15th 2018 at 21:38 GMT +3
Police are searching for a group of men that shot a man dead after an argument outside his house in Dagorreti, Nairobi.

The man had arrived at his home on Monday night accompanied by three others before an argument ensued outside his house.

According to neighbours, in the middle of the argument, one of the men pulled out a gun and aimed it at his victim, shooting him dead.

The men then escaped on foot. Police are investigating the motive of the killing.

