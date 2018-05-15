28 hospitalised after cholera outbreak in Kiambu

| Published Tue, May 15th 2018 at 17:44, Updated May 15th 2018 at 17:52 GMT +3

A puddle of dirty water. Reports indicate 24 patients are admitted at Kiambu while 3 are receiving treatment at Thika Level Five Hospitals. [Courtesy]

About 28 people are currently admitted at Thika and Kiambu Level 5 Hospitals after a cholera outbreak.

Those admitted are said to have come from Githurai, Kiamumbi and Riabai estate where a cholera outbreak has been reported.

Reports indicate that 24 patients are admitted at Kiambu while three are receiving treatment at Thika Level Five Hospitals.

Thika Level Five medical superintendent Patrick Nyaga said the three include a mother and her two children.

Dr Nyaga said the mother and her two children came from Githurai 44 in Nairobi County.

He added doctors are monitoring the health condition of a man who was also admitted on Monday night suffering from acute diarrhoea.

Kiambu Level Five Hospital medical superintendent Jesse Ngugi confirmed the hospital was treating 24 patients who were suffering from Cholera.

Dr Ngugi said the hospital had set up an isolation ward, complete with a select team of doctors managing the patients.

“We received 35 patients and over 10 have been treated and discharged. The hospital began receiving cholera patients on Friday and those already admitted are recieving treatment and are in stable condition,” he said.

He said the hospital would reach out to health officials in Nairobi County, where most of the patients are streaming in from, to find ways of containing the spread of the disease.

He said they suspect those suffering from the disease had taken water or eaten food that had been mixed with raw sewerage.

Doctors at the hospital said majority of the patients were suffering from severe diarrhea and vomiting.

Last weekend, Health cabinet Secretary Cecily Kariuki told counties to be vigilant on the outbreak of cholera due to ongoing flooding in many parts of the country.

“It is good for the counties to be on the high alert more so in areas where we have informal settlements. We have recorded cases of water being contaminated particularly in the Northern Eastern counties where we also have high exposure to diseases including cholera,” said Ms Kariuki.

She said western part of the country was experiencing a lot of stagnant water and therefore exposure to malaria and Rift Valley fever.

He said her Ministry had set an emergency response council which is monitoring and working with counties on a day to day basis in order to make quick and timely interventions.

