Police allowed to continue holding principal's wife over murder

| Published Tue, May 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 14th 2018 at 23:36 GMT +3

Murder suspects, Alice Mugechi wife to slain Gatunguru Secondary School Principal Samuel Mbogo and Samuel Gitu when they were produced before court. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

A school principal's widow held in connection with his murder has been denied bail.

Murang'a Chief Magistrate Margaret Wachira yesterday allowed the police to keep Alice Mugechi in custody for two weeks as they collect evidence on the death of Samuel Mbogo, the head teacher of Gatunguru Secondary School.

Mr Mbogo's naked body was found on Sunday morning on the back seat of his car about 200 metre from his home. It was covered in blood.

Ms Mugechi (right) had told the court that she was affected by her husband's death and needed to be at home to be involved in the burial arrangements and take care of her livestock.

She appeared in court together with Samuel Gitu, who asked to be allowed to go home, saying he had a child who depended on him.

"I have my house keys in my pocket which I should be allowed to take to my child," he said.

Magistrate Wachira said releasing the two at this stage would compromise the investigation.

"I have considered the application made by the investigation officer and what the suspects have said," she said.

In an affidavit, Jeremiah Kazungu, who is investigating the killing, applied for 15 days to enable him complete his work.

Mr Kazungu asked the court to detain the suspects at Murang'a police station since there had been little progress since they were arrested.

"Murder is a serious crime and there is a need for in-depth investigations," he said.

The two pleaded with the court to allow them to return to their homes, saying they would fully cooperate.

Reports indicated that Mbogo's attackers had put his body in the back seat of the car as they left the scene to discard it, but the vehicle skidded off the road and landed in a shallow ditch about 200 metres from his home.

Gathukiini Chief Stephen Komu said the body was found by farmers who were delivering milk to a local dairy.