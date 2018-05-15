Two Kenyans jailed for failing to pay Sh130 food bill at a kiosk

| Published Tue, May 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 14th 2018 at 22:00 GMT +3

Peter John (left) and Martin Mwangi in the dock at a Mombasa court yesterday. [Joackim Bwana, Standard]

Two men in Mombasa were yesterday jailed for failing to pay Sh130 for food taken at a kiosk.

Peter John and Martin Mwangi were sentenced for failing to pay Vincent Mulwa after eating a plate of meat and taking two cups of soup at the latter’s food kiosk.

The two were charged that on May 11, at Makande, they created disturbance in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by threatening to stab Mulwa.

Court laughter

The two left the litigants and orderlies in court in stitches after they admitted before Senior Resident Magistrate Edgar Kagoni that they failed to pay for the meat and soup because Mulwa failed to serve them green pepper.

Kagoni sentenced each of the two to one month in jail, with an alternative fine of Sh5,000.

“You are lucky because the law gives me the power to sentence you a minimum sentence, but people like you should be dealt with sternly,” said Kagoni.

Mulwa said after he served the two men they demanded green pepper.

He said they followed him to the kitchen, and started abusing him. They even threatened to stab him.

“The accused then grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened to stab me, but got out again and grabbed a stone with an intention to stone me.

However, other customers booed them and they walked away without paying,” said Mulwa.

The accused pleaded for forgiveness from the court and said they were willing to pay the Sh130 bill.

John, in his defence, said he declined to pay because Mulwa failed to serve them green pepper.

Too drunk

However, Mwangi told the magistrate that he was too drunk at the time to even know that he was misbehaving.

“Your honour, I was too drunk at the time of the incident and I did not know I was misbehaving. I beg for forgiveness. I will not repeat it... If allowed, I will pay him the amount,” said Mwangi.

