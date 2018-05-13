Raila, Uhuru to launch project in Siaya, Nyanza region

| Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 14:02, Updated May 13th 2018 at 14:08 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader will launch a water project in Siaya County, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has said.

The cabinet secretary, who disclosed the information to residents of Gem sub-county during a fundraiser at Sirembe Mixed Secondary School, did not give an exact date.

Mr Wamalwa said that the President and Raila are expected to launch the Sh2.1 billion water project done in partnership between the National Government and African Development Bank (ADB).

The project is meant to provide sufficient and clean water for more than 190,000 residents.

The next phase of the project will involve Ugunja sub-county, Sega and Ukwala in Ugenya sub-county. It will cost Sh1.6 billion.

The cabinet secretary said that during his stint as the boss of the water department, he was already working on the completion of the project.

He argued that it did not matter the political affiliations of Kenyans when it comes to provision of services and developments.

He called on Kenyans to shun tribalism and embrace the unity of purpose that will change their lives claiming that there are a lot of development projects that will be initiated.

“We should not let anything divide us again. The unity of purpose is our course and should be our focus henceforth to bring prosperity to our country and move it forward. Things have changed and most development projects have kicked off,” he added.

The cabinet secretary at the same time urged the grass root leaders like the MCAs and leaders within the county to also embrace the new relationship between Uhuru and Raila to enable the realization of the big ball.

“It is my wish as the CS in charge of devolution to see the golden handshake between the two leaders embraced even in counties. I am happy that the parliamentarians are already endorsed the code between former Prime Minister Raila and President Uhuru,” he said.

He was accompanied by MP Kanini Kega and former MP Jakoyo Midiwo who both supported the CS’s sentiments on unity of purpose.