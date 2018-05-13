Opinion: Sports managers in for a shock

| Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 12th 2018 at 20:35 GMT +3

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya is congratulated after winning the men's marathon at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

For many years, Athletics Kenya enjoyed the power to permit foreign agents to manage Kenyan athletes. They register the managers, monitor their roles and ensure athletes are not exploited.

There have been claims that these agents, at times, dictate a lot in national team selections.

They have been blamed for misadvising top athletes not to contest for places in national teams to “less glamorous” global events like the just-concluded Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

But change is in the offing. They will soon be registered at the Sports Registrar under the Ministry of Sports.

Its’ medals or face the exit

Still, on matters sports, we are told of how a senior government official pleaded with athletes at the last Commonwealth Games to work extra hard and save Kenya’s face.

Facing the prospect of the last outing being the worst in the nation’s history, the official was under intense pressure from high offices to deliver medals.

The newly appointed official nearly shed tears as he begged the Kenyan superstars to give a bit more in the races. Luckily, the athletes did not disappoint and won a few more medals. The official’s job is a little safe now, but that was a nerve-wracking experience!

