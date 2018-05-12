Gideon Moi visits Solai dam tragedy victims

| Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 11th 2018 at 22:09 GMT +3

Baringo senator Gideon Moi consoles victims of Patel Dam Tragedy at Solai Secondary school in Subukia Nakuru county on May 11,2018. Moi donated assorted food stuffs and blankets. [Harun Wathari/Standard]

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has called for more support to assist flood victims regain their livelihoods.

While lauding the government for the quick response, the Kanu Chairman said he was deeply disturbed by the disaster and will join the government in putting in place measures to help affected families cope with effects of the disaster.

“I am here to convey my sincere sympathy and tell you that we are standing together to ensure that you are able to pick up the pieces after this unfortunate tragedy,” he said Friday when he visited the victims at Solai Boys High School.

The senator said legislation should be put in place to ensure such disasters are addressed in future.

Gideon, who was accompanied by Kanu secretary Nick Salat and Tiaty MP Kissait Kamket, donated foodstuff and bedding. “We will stand with you until all is well, until you get help,” he said.

Humanitarian agencies came out to assist victims of the Patel Dam tragedy. At the site to assist victims were personnel from Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS), World Vision, Kenya Lifesaving Federation, Catholic Diocese of Nakuru, Top Fry Nakuru Rugby Football and Kenya Defence Forces and Salvation Army church.

KRCS Rift manager Nicolas Kemboi said: “Families affected by the tragedy require food and non-food items.”